A fifth accused involved in the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Entrance Test (NORCET-4) conducted by AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday, June 23, as per an IANS report.



The accused was identified as Navneet. The first case was registered on June 9 against a private individual and others based on a complaint by AIIMS, New Delhi. Later, the CBI arrested four individuals identified as Manjeet Kumar, Monu Malik, Anil Kumar and Paramveer. All the four accused are currently in judicial custody.



The NORCET-4 exam was conducted by AIIMS on June 3 at more than 300 centres across India to recruit 3,055 nursing officers for all AIIMS hospitals and a few other government hospitals in Delhi. The incident had come to light when on June 5, tweets began circulating on social media claiming that the question paper for NORCET-4 had been leaked.



What had happened previously?

The CBI said that Naval K Vikram, Associate Dean (Exam) Examination Section, AIIMS, New Delhi had filed a complaint suspecting that a candidate named Ritu, who is a resident of Haryana, was involved with the paper leak.



"The FIR states that Ritu or someone on her behalf used unfair means through the computer system at Gyan Jyoti Institute of Management & Technology to cheat in the NORCET-4 recruitment examination held on June 3," the CBI said.



The central probe agency added that the screenshots of a candidate were widely shared on social media and all the received screenshots were examined.



CBI informed that a complaint in the matter said: "After analysing the screenshots, it was discovered that a candidate named Ritu had applied for the NORCET-4 Recruitment Examination. She was assigned a centre at Gyan Jyoti Institute of Management & Technology in Mohali, Punjab. An inquiry should be initiated into the matter."



An FIR was registered under sections 120-8 read with 420 IPC and Section 66 of the IT Act 2000 against Ritu, Gyan Jyoti Institute of Management & Technology, and unknown others.



The CBI said, "Searches were conducted at five locations, including Haryana, Chandigarh, Mohali, and in Delhi at the premises of the accused and the examination centre in Mohali."

They further added that during the searches and investigation, the NVR (Network Video Recorder) containing CCTV footage, server laptops, CPUs of identified candidates, various mobile phones and suspicious TFTs were also recovered.