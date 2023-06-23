The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education makes an addition to their existing moral education syllabus for Classes XI to XII. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Secretary Dibyakant Shukla told PTI that biographies of 11 leaders have been included in the syllabus.



The board has included biographies of Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar, Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji and tribal leader Birsa Munda in the curriculum for Classes IX to XII.

Biographies of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, spiritual leader Swami Vivekananda, Arya Samaj Founder Swami Dayanand Saraswati and writer and freedom fighter Pandit Shriram Sharma have also been included in the curriculum.



The secretary also said that the students will read about these leaders from the academic session 2023-24, according to PTI



What else has been included?

Shukla also added that several topics from the field of science and technology have been included in the Computer syllabus. He said the objective behind including new concepts in the curriculum is to ensure the all-round development of children.



The board has also included artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, digital cryptocurrency, Internet of Things (IoT), 3D printing and cloud computing and so on, in the computer syllabus for Class XI so that students are acquainted with the emerging technologies, according to Shukla.



Robotics, drone technology, Core Java language and Advanced Java language have also been included in the Computer syllabus for Class XII.



Several yoga-related topics such as Surya Namaskar, asanas, mudras and pranayama have also been included in the Class IX curriculum. Along with this, Ashtanga yoga has also been explained in detail, he added.



As part of moral education and yoga and sports with the physical education curriculum, a written test and a practical test of 50 marks each will be conducted for students.