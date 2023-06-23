The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) came under scrutiny on Thursday, June 22 when Justice P Madhavi Devi of the Telangana High Court questioned the Secretary of the TSPSC regarding the rules and regulations that were flouted by the administration, stated The New Indian Express.



The Justice had questioned why it had not carried out biometric verification of the candidates who attended the Group-I preliminary examination on June 11, why their hall ticket numbers were not printed on the OMR sheets and why their photos were not included on the OMR sheets.



The judge deemed that these were extremely important in filtering out unsuitable candidates.



The judge questioned the secretary regarding the reason behind such negligence that led to the omission of such important information. The judge also inquired with the TSPSC as to why it was unable to implement these measures while holding the Group-I preliminary examination, whereas, all of these measures were implemented on December 16, 2022, when the Group-I prelims were first held and then cancelled.



Petition filed

A petition was filed by B Prashanth and two other Group-I aspirants from Siddipet and Jogulamba-Gadwal districts in Telangana, seeking a direction to cancel the Group-I preliminary exam held on June 11 and reschedule it due to numerous flaws discovered during the examination.



After hearing the arguments, the court ordered the TSPSC to submit a comprehensive report explaining why the OMR sheets provided to the candidates had no hall ticket numbers and photographs and adjourned the case by three weeks.