The Department of School Education, Government of Telangana, is planning to initiate a Learning Improvement Program for Classes VI to IX for students across Telangana. This will be similar to the Tholimettu programme, which is also known as the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) programme for Class I to V.

In a conversation with The New Indian Express, K Lingaiah, Additional Director, shared that the training for resource persons is underway.

As per the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) official, the aim of the Learning Improvement Programme is to tackle the learning loss induced by the COVID-19 pandemic and keep the focus on learning outcomes, in a phased manner.

Also, special micro-planning is underway for Class X students to ensure good results and to address the various challenges emerging in school classrooms.

"On one hand, the government is trying to improve the ambience of schools through programs like Mana Ooru-Mana Badi. On the other hand, through programmes like FLN and the Learning Improvement Program, we are trying to improve the quality of education," the official said.

Tholimettu programme

The Tholimettu programme was initiated last year to help with the loss of learning that occurred during the pandemic. The programme entails tracking the progress of students continuously by involving local leadership by district, mandal and cluster nodal officers.

As per the claims of the state government, the initiative has impacted 11.3 lakh students studying in Classes I to V.