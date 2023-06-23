Rolls-Royce, an automobile manufacturing business, has launched the fourth edition of its Unnati Scholarship Programme for Women Engineering Students, in association with Buddy4Study and Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) India, on the occasion of International Women in Engineering Day, according to IANS.



Details

The scholarship is open to all women students enrolled in undergraduate (UG) engineering degree programmes at any All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)-recognised institution in India and fulfilling the criteria of the scholarship. The scholarship programme will start receiving applications from July 5.



The programme was devised with an aim to bridge the rising gender gap and raise female representation in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math). This programme also focuses on providing financial support to meritorious students from economically underprivileged backgrounds.



Speaking about the initiative, Kishore Jayaraman, President, India and South Asia, Rolls-Royce, said that the company is committed to promoting STEM education in India, with a particular focus on enabling the active participation of women and girls in this specific area.



He added, "We believe that these efforts will not only help increase the STEM talent pipeline in India but also harness the potential of women to create sustainable solutions for the future. We hope that our Unnati Scholarship Programme will help support and inspire the next generation of engineers, scientists and innovators."



The Unnati programme includes a range of programmes that would reach out to thousands of female students in middle and high school, and would also provide scholarships for STEM undergraduate studies that benefit hundreds of young women.



So far, Rolls-Royce's community outreach programmes have touched the lives of over 100,000 people in India from diverse backgrounds, inspiring and teaching them about Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics concepts and careers.