In an incident that took place on June 22, Thursday, in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, two boys shot a man, who is the director of a coaching institute, in broad daylight, over a fees dispute.



According to reports by ANI, the miscreants were former students of the coaching institute.



The incident occurred in front of a Maida Factory located on Jaura Road in the district at around 11 am. The whole incident was captured in a CCTV camera installed near the spot.



Girwar Singh Kushwaha, the coaching Director and teacher was later taken to the district hospital in a critical state from where he was referred to Gwalior.



City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Morena, Atul Singh said, "Two students who were studying at the coaching institute two years ago did not pay the fees which the teacher Girwar Singh used to ask from them. Frustrated with it, the former students made a plan and shot at the two persons near Maida Factory, Jaura Road and fled from the spot on the bike."



After receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and admitted the teacher to the district hospital. The man was already in a critical condition and was later referred to Gwalior. After that the police registered a case of attempt to murder against the accused and started a search operation to nab them, the CSP added.