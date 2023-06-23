The recent transfer of teachers in the Zilla Parishad-run schools in Maharashtra's Palghar with the unfilled vacancies in the district has left as many as 28 schools without even a single teacher and 105 schools have just one teacher, according to the chairman of a government-appointed committee, as per PTI reports.



Vivek Pandit who is the head of the state government's committee on tribal welfare and who has also been accorded the status of a Minister of State has written a letter to the state's CM Eknath Shinde about the transfer of teachers and has requested him to stay the orders so that students do not suffer due to this decision.



Almost 1,394 teachers of the Zilla Parishad-run schools were transferred to other places within Palghar which is predominantly a tribal region while the rest of the 704 teachers were transferred outside the district this month, district education officer Sheshrao Bade said.



"Several vacant posts of teachers in ZP-run schools are lying vacant. Until they are filled, the order for the transfer of teachers in Jawhar and Mokhada should be stayed. If it is not done, then students will suffer academically. This will add to their woes, as these students are already suffering due to the poor education system in this region," Pandit said.



He further added that in Jawhar taluka, 205 posts of teachers are still vacant as against the 696 sanctioned posts and if the available teachers are transferred, 15 schools will be rendered without even a single teacher and 64 schools will have only one teacher. The situation is similar in another region called Mokhada taluka, he said. This came to light during a review meeting held a couple of days back, he added.



"Therefore, I have written to CM Shinde, urging him to withdraw the decision of transfer of teachers until the vacant posts are filled," Pandit said.