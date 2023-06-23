The High Court of Karnataka has recently expressed its discontent with the condition of the infrastructure of the government schools in the state. They have also expressed their displeasure regarding the government's inaction in providing infrastructure, including toilets in state-run schools, in accordance with the norms of the Right to Education Act (RTE). The court has also observed that parents will be hesitant in sending their children to schools of such condition, as per PTI.



A bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice MJS Kamal, which heard the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on its own based on media reports on school dropouts, said its conscience is pricked at the plight of the schools.



The situation

After the bench examined the reports and the photographs submitted by the government, it found that the condition of toilets in the schools was very pathetic. The area around the school toilets was lined with overgrown shrubs.



The bench questioned the officers who submitted the report if they would live in such a condition and would send their children to such schools.



"What kind of society is expected to be developed if the basic necessities in schools aren't available?" the HC asked. The bench criticised the officers' ignorant attitude towards a sensitive and important situation as such.



Noting that the hearing of the PIL was going on since 2013, the court said there seems to be no change on ground and it was pained at the situation. In a developing country, infrastructure is one of the most important things and such a plight of the government schools is saddening. They deemed that the future of the country was in danger because of the situation in government schools.



The government advocate informed the court that the infrastructure in schools was provided as per the available government grants and not satisfied with this submission, the bench said that budgetary grants to education should be reserved for this purpose and should be mandated to be spent within a timeframe.



The HC has also directed that a fresh survey of government schools should be held in the next three months and member secretaries of the District Legal Service Authorities should be part of this.