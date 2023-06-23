The Himachal Pradesh University unit of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) held a demonstration on the campus on Thursday, June 22. The students accused the varsity of admitting "ineligible" students into the PhD programme and demanded immediate declaration of undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) results, as stated in a PTI report.



The students affiliated with the organisation gathered at the university's bakery, Pink Petal and raised slogans demanding the cancellation of PhD admission of three students and early declaration of postgraduate and undergraduate results.



The group also issued a notice to the varsity administration that if it does not yield to its demands, they might resort to intense agitation against the code of the university.



The SFI Joint Secretary (HPU campus) Santosh Kumar, alleged, "The university, since 2019, during the tenure of Vice-Chancellor Prof Sikendar Kumar, who is now a Rajya Sabha member from BJP, started politics of nepotism and gave admission to three ineligible candidates in PhD, including his son."



During the COVID-19 pandemic, the university authorities on the sly gave PhD admission to the wards of three teachers, he said. Kumar also said that the enterprise resource planning (ERP), an online system introduced to manage the day-to-day activities, was responsible for the mess leading to delay in the declaration of the result for the UG and PG courses.



He further demanded that the university authorities should either rectify the problem or change the system.