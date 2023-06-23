The students of Hyderabad Central University (HCU) had launched a 'mass mailing campaign' today, on June 23, against the additional admission fee being charged by the university.

The campaign was started by the Students' Federation of India (SFI) demanding that the university revoke the application fee that applied for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) admissions.

The students said that since the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) has been introduced, the university doesn't conduct an entrance exam anymore and should not charge the students for application.

"When CUET was introduced, it was marketed as 'one country, one exam'. They said it is beneficial because the students will have to pay for only one entrance exam instead of paying for several different application forms. In reality, this is not the case. The students now have to pay twice the amount as the universities still charge fees for applications to courses," said Shiva Durga Rao, a PhD student at HCU and SFI Executive Member.

The students have been encouraged to send emails to Vice-Chancellor Prof BJ Rao and Controller of Examinations, Dr Devesh Nigam in large numbers asking them to revoke the application fee of Rs 600 which is currently being charged.

"We had condemned this last year as well and had demanded them to take back the application fee. The CUET results have not been announced yet and the university has already released a notification about the application process," Shiva Durga further said.

Students highlighted that unlike pre-CUET times, the universities do not bear any of the expenses for conducting the entrance exams but are still charging fees from the students. They added that it especially affects students from underprivileged backgrounds who are looking to apply to central universities.