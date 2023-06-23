In response to the recent fellowship hike announced by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), researchers have declared June 22, the day the hike was announced, as a 'Black Day for research scholars'.



Along with this, the All India Research Scholars Association (AIRSA) also sent a letter to the DST, requesting an urgent meeting to discuss the matter in detail.



The association stated in the letter that a hike of 20 per cent is unacceptable and the decision should be reconsidered by the DST.



"While we appreciate the efforts made by the DST to address the financial needs of research scholars, we regret to inform you that the proposed amount falls significantly short of the fair and reasonable increase of 60% that we demand," the letter read.



To expedite the resolution, the researchers have demanded a meeting with the authorities in the next two days.



Moreover, the association said that if their demands are not considered within the given time period, they will launch a protest.



"In the unfortunate event that our request for a meeting is not met within the specified timeframe, we regretfully inform you that we will have no choice but to organize a peaceful protest within a few weeks. While we firmly believe in peaceful advocacy, we must caution that the situation could become volatile and pose risks to the well-being of all stakeholders involved," the letter added.



DST announced a hike on Thursday, June 22 after months of protests by researchers across the country. As per the revised structure, Junior Research Fellows (JRFs) will now receive a monthly fellowship of Rs. 37,000, which has been hiked from the existing Rs. 31,000. Similarly, Senior Research Fellows will be given Rs. 42,000 as compared to Rs. 35,000 earlier.