In Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a medical student of the Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial (GSVM) Medical College who was undergoing treatment at the Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) hospital died, doctors informed on Thursday, June 22.

It was alleged that the second-year MBBS student had consumed toilet cleaner.

Quick flashback

Away from her family and staying in a rented house, this MBBS student was admitted to the LLR hospital by two youngsters. What is notable is that as soon as the two youngsters admitted her, they disappeared.

The MBBS student's family, who held their silence until now, are demanding action and an investigation into the incident. Currently, the medical student's body has been sent to Swaroop Nagar police.

Rajesh Verma, Station in-charge, Swaroop Nagar police station, informed that based on the family members' complaint, further action will be taken into the incident.

Dr Sanjay Kala, Principal, GSVM Medical College, stated that the 23-year-old female MBBS student who was pursuing her second year was allotted a hostel located on the campus of the college. But, as per findings, it was reported that she used to live at a rented place in Kalyanpur, even the family members found out about this only after she was admitted to the hospital on June 17.

As per doctors, the intestines of the student suffered major complications. "She died due to multiorgan failure," they said.