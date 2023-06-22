After the collision of a school autorickshaw with a bus in Puducherry, all eight primary school students were admitted to a hospital and are recovering well, including the student who had undergone surgery, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Lieutenant Governor, Puducherry, visited the students and parents to interact with them. She appreciated the fact that they heeded her advice and underwent treatment at the government hospital instead of opting for a private hospital.



"Glad to see them receiving excellent care and treatment. Wishing them a speedy recovery and sending strength to their families during this challenging time," the Lieutenant Governor posted on Twitter.

Additionally, the traffic police have registered cases against the driver of the bus as well as the autorickshaw under sections 279, 337 IPC and 115 r/w 177 & 134 r/w 187 of MV Act.

Both drivers have been charged with negligent driving. Also, during the investigation, it was found that the school auto driver, Vignesh, had been rash. Further investigations will be carried out after the students and the auto driver recover.

It may be recalled that on Tuesday, June 20, morning, a road accident on Lal Bahadur Street in Puducherry took place where a school auto collided with a private bus that was coming from the opposite direction. Eight students of a private primary school were injured. One of the girls, who sustained a head injury, was operated upon and was placed on ventilator support. The auto driver has also been hospitalised.