During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official state visit to the US from June 21-23, First Lady Jill Biden emphasised how the bond between India and the US grows stronger with education. She also praised how girls are getting opportunities to pursue education and enhance their skills at an event, reported the PTI.



On Wednesday, June 21, PM Modi and Jill Biden participated in the Skilling For Future Event organised by the National Science Foundation (NSF). The NSF is an independent agency of the US government that supports fundamental research and education in all the non-medical fields of Science and Engineering. Its medical counterpart is the National Institutes of Health.



The NSF is headed by Indian American Dr Sethuraman Panchanathan.



"Prime Minister (Modi), I know that education is an issue close to your heart just as it is for me. Your work to ensure all Indians, especially girls have the opportunity to pursue an education and gain the skills they need for our modern workforce is so important," Jill Biden said in a statement.

She said that it was exciting to be able to show the Prime Minister the innovative programmes that the schools and businesses are creating for the students. She also stressed upon the importance of the contribution of youth for an economy to grow.



Biden further said that, "Education is a cornerstone of the bond between India and the United States, one we hope to keep building and strengthening with this visit. Our universities are partnering together, leading research, and creating apprenticeships and internships that span the ocean."

She said that both nations are working alongside, discovering new minds and working side by side to create a safer, healthier and more prosperous future for everyone, as per PTI.