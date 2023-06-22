The appointment of 77 differently-abled teachers in Madhya Pradesh's Morena District came under scrutiny when it was discovered that fake disability certificates were submitted against the position of teachers on Wednesday, June 21, according to ANI.



A case has been registered against the newly appointed differently-abled teachers in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, a police official informed on Wednesday. The action was taken following the complaint of the District Education Officer (DEO), Morena.



DEO Anup Kumar Pathak said, "A total of 750 teachers have been appointed from the disability quota across the state, out of which, 450 disabled certificates have been found to be issued from Morena District Hospital. After that, on the instruction of the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI), Bhopal, Morena district collector conducted an inquiry into the matter."



He added that during the investigation out of the 257 certificates submitted, 77 of them were found to be unexamined. An FIR was registered against the candidates, on the instruction of senior officials at Kotwali police station Morena. He also said that the police is further investigating the matter



Kotwali police station in charge, Yogendra Singh Jadaun, said that DEO Pathak has submitted an application and after that, it was found that 77 teachers bagged the jobs by creating false certificates. After severe verification, a case was registered against all those accused teachers. Further investigation into the matter is underway.



The accused teachers were posted in different districts across Madhya Pradesh.