In Kozhikode, Kerala, the police are stepping up their surveillance efforts to nab drug peddlers who specifically target school students, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express. They have also asked for support from both teachers and parents.

The officials disclosed that donning a uniform, these drug peddlers lure school students during peak hours, 4 pm to 5.30 pm.

Dressed in school uniform

For instance, the official shared that recently, a drug peddler was dressed in a school uniform and was found near a bus stop which is close to a notable school in Kozhikode. Though they tried to catch him, he ran away. Such instances are many in number, wherein, police tried to catch drug peddlers stationed right outside campuses of schools and colleges.

Since students tend to stay back after hours, it is an opportunity for drug peddlers to lure them. Hence, Mohamad Ashraf, Sub-Inspector of Kozhikode City Traffic Police, requested parents and teachers to be vigilant.

Formation of school-level committees

Additional District Magistrate C Muhammed Rafeek, officials from the general education department, officials from the motor vehicles department and the police convened a meeting to supervise and regulate crowds near campuses of educational institutions by forming school-level committees. These committees will have teachers, National Cadet Corps (NCC) and student police cadets.

On Monday, June 19, police caught two youngsters in possession of MDMA about 700 metres from a Purameri school. Based on a tip-off, the police arrested Anugrah (20) of Kuningad and Kiran (19) of Purameri.