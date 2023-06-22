Those aspiring to appear for KEAM 2023, the clock is ticking as the registrations will be closed tomorrow, June 23. Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala will close the registration for KEAM 2023 fresh applications on June 23, 2023. Candidates who want to submit fresh applications and add courses for admission to architecture/medical and medical allied courses can do it by tomorrow through the official site of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Steps to apply for KEAM 2023:

1. Visit the official website cee.kerala.gov.in

2. On the homepage, click on KEAM 2023

3. Register

4. Login with the required details

5. Upload the necessary documents

6. Pay the fees

7. Click on submit

8. Download for future reference

According to the official notice, fresh online applications can be submitted for admission to Architecture (BArch) and Medical and Medical Allied courses (including MBBS & BDS) in the state from candidates who have not yet submitted applications to CEE Kerala. For Medical & Medical allied courses, only those who have appeared in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2023 conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and for Architecture courses, those who have qualified in the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) conducted by the Council of Architecture will be considered, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.