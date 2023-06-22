The Karnataka High Court has stayed the appointment of Prof Lokanath NK as the University of Mysore's Vice-Chancellor. This was done by a single-judge bench of the high court, as stated in a report by PTI.

The appointment of the VC was challenged in the high court by a professor from the School of Physics, University of Hyderabad, Prof Sharath Ananthamurthy. It was his allegation that the appointment violated the rules. It was claimed that Prof Lokanath NK is not qualified to be the VC plus, he faces criminal changes.

On Wednesday, June 22, the court ordered an interim stay and the hearing was adjourned.

What does the petition say?

"The 5th Respondent (Prof Lokanath) is not eligible to be considered for the post of Vice-Chancellor his candidature has been rejected by notifying his name in the merit list on the ground that his appointment is in dispute and thus the search committee has recommended the names as per merit and forwarded to the State government," the petition says.

But the authorities claimed contrast to Clause 7.30 of the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations recommended his name in the panel, the petition alleges.

High court was involved earlier as well

On November 18, 2022, Prof Sharath Ananthamurthy, son of noted Kanada writer late UR Ananthamurthy, had applied for the post of VC. Also, another applicant to the post, Prof H Rajashekar, had moved high court challenging remarks which were made against his name in the main list.

On March 6, 2023, the high court disposed of the petition asking authorities to appoint VC in adherence to the rules.

Hence, on March 16, the Search Committee presented a new list of three names which included the name of Prof Lokanath NK. In the new petition, Prof Sharath stated that this was done though Prof Lokanath was not eligible.

"The petitioner is fully eligible and qualified to be considered for selection and appointment as Vice- Chancellor as he does not suffer from any disqualification. Nevertheless the 5th Respondent who is otherwise ineligible has been selected and appointed and the same has resulted in overlooking the merit of the Petitioner which has resulted in denial of right of the petitioner being selected which in turn resulted in irreparable injury to the petitioner though he is eligible on all counts he has been denied," the petition alleged.