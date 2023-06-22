Schools following the Karnataka state syllabus have been asked to ensure that students do not carry overloaded backpacks to schools in the new academic year, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

The Department of State Educational Research and Training (DSERT) submitted a report regarding the acceptable weight of school bags of students with details of specific weights for students from Classes I to X. This has been done after consultation with orthopaedics.



The thumb rule, as per the report, is that the school bag should not weigh more than 10% to 15% of the weight of the child.

After the report was submitted, a circular was issued to teachers asking them to ensure that the aforementioned instructions are followed. The circular is applicable to all schools following the state syllabus, which includes, government, aided and even unaided ones.

The circular instructed that students should be asked to carry books that are relevant to that particular day's timetable. Worksheets, workbooks or assignments can be left behind at school by the students to reduce their load. To students from Classes I to V, homework should be avoided as much as possible and all activities should be carried out at the school.

As per calculations regarding the weight of the school bag should be:

Classes I and II: 1.5 to 2 kg

Classes III to V: 2 to 3 kg

Classes VI to VIII: 3 to 4 kg

Classes XI to X: Maximum 5 kg