Process Excellence Network (PEX) Network has named Prof Vijaya Sunder as one of the top 50 thought leaders in operational excellence 2023 and indeed it is another feather in this cap for this professor.

In 2021, Prof Sunder was among the world’s top 2% of management scientists as listed by Standford University. In 2022, the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad professor was awarded the coveted Crosby Award for his progress in the field of Quality Management and this year, he is in the top 50 list of thought leaders in operational excellence. "I am humbled by this new recognition, and I am glad to represent India at this international forum – PEX Network of IQPC. I attribute this success to all my mentors, family, and colleagues," shared the professor in an interview with EdexLive.

After working at Barclays, American Express, Citi and other places, the professor is now the Assistant Professor (Practice) and Experiential Learning Program (ELP) Chair. This transition from industry to academic, he feels, is one of the highlights of his life as now, he has the chance of blending his industry experience with teaching at ISB. "Another highlight I often feel happy about is research. It helps solve practical problems faced by managers objectively and scientifically using data, insights and proven methodologies," he shares, speaking about another highlight.

Clearly, there is no stopping this professor. So what is he up to next? "I am currently working on how can operational excellence help in the current digital era. Specifically, my new projects are around human-digital machine collaborations. I am interested to research on topics that interface operational excellence and behavioural operations," he shares.