The private schools of Delhi were instructed by the Education Department of the Delhi Government on Wednesday, June 21, to comply with the safety-related norms and to get their certificates updated, as per ANI reports.



The government asked schools to ensure that all the documents such as the Fire NOC (No Objection Certificate), water test certificate, school health certificate, school building certificate and structural safety certificate updated, to ensure the safety of the students.



The order also directed them to submit the certificates to the respective zonal authorities of the Education Department. In accordance with the Court's orders, the government stated that only schools who adhere to the safety norms will be provided the affiliation.



The safety measures are being ensured after the incident on June 15 where a massive fire broke out in a building housing a coaching centre in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar. People were seen jumping off and rappelling down the building in order to save themselves.



According to an official statement, around 200-250 students from different coaching centres were attending classes at the time of the incident. At least 61 students were admitted to different hospitals. A case was also registered by the Delhi Police in this regard, according to ANI.