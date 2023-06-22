On Wednesday, June 21, the Tamil Nadu Higher Education Department announced that the academic year for first-year students enrolled for undergraduate (UG) courses from government Arts and Science colleges will begin on July 3.

By June 30, colleges across Tamil Nadu have been instructed to conclude the admission processes for first-year students. They have also been instructed to make all the required arrangements to commence the new academic year on July 3, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Over 1.1 lakh seats are available in 163 government Arts and Science colleges for first-year UG courses in Tamil Nadu. From the 1.1 lakh seats, about 75,811 seats have been filled and as far as admission to remaining seats in colleges is concerned, it will be filled through counselling.

To acquaint students with the college atmosphere, colleges have been asked to organise week-long induction classes.

"The induction classes are important and mandatory for all colleges. Students in government colleges mainly come from economically backward sections. For the induction classes, colleges have been asked to invite academicians, lawyers and authors to come and interact with the students and give them proper guidance about their future," said an official from the directorate of collegiate education (DCE).

From May 8 to May 22 the online application forms were received by DCE. Over three lakh students had applied for courses in Arts and Science colleges of Tamil Nadu.