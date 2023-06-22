Two more persons were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today, Thursday, June 22, in relation to the fraud committed in the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Entrance Test (NORCET-4) conducted by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).



A total of four people have been arrested by the CBI so far in connection to the case. On June 16, the agency probing into the case had arrested two persons, according to IANS.



Timeline



NORCET-4 was conducted on June 3, Saturday at over 300 centres across India for the recruitment of 3,055 nursing officers for all AIIMS hospitals and a few other government hospitals in the national capital. On the evening of June 5, Monday, tweets started coming in that claimed that the NORCET-4 morning shift paper was leaked.



According to a CBI statement, Dr Naval K Vikram, Associate Dean (Exam), Examination Section, AIIMS, New Delhi, filed a complaint suspecting that a candidate named Ritu, a resident of Haryana, was involved in cheating during the exam.



"The FIR states that Ritu or someone on her behalf used unfair means through the computer system at Gian Jyoti Institute of Management & Technology to cheat in the NORCET-4 recruitment examination held on June 3," the statement read.

The screenshot shared by the candidates that were being circulated was examined.



"After analysing the screenshots, it was discovered that a candidate named Ritu had applied for the NORCET-4 Recruitment Examination. She was assigned a centre at Gian Jyoti Institute of Management & Technology in Mohali, Punjab. An inquiry should be initiated into the matter," it stated.



The CBI has registered an FIR under sections 120-8 read with 420 IPC and Section 66 of the IT Act 2000 against Ritu, Gian Jyoti Institute of Management & Technology, and unknown others.



The statement further read that searches were conducted at five locations including Haryana, Chandigarh, Mohali and in New Delhi, and even at the premises of the accused and the examination centre in Mohali. Several devices such as the NVR (Network Video Recorder) containing CCTV footage, server laptops, CPUs of identified candidates, various mobile phones, and suspicious TFTs were also recovered.



All the four accused are currently in judicial custody.