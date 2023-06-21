This is what you should consider | (Pic: EdexLive)

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) results were declared last week and soon, students who did not qualify will have to make the difficult choice of deciding whether to take a drop year and prepare harder for the toughest medical exam or move on, find a new goal and dedicate yourself to it?

There is no formula that will lead you to the perfect answer to the crucial question, if you should drop out or not, but there are factors you can consider before deciding. We list the four most important and crucial ones.

1) Introspect: Is there scope for you to do differently this time so that you can score better? What is the plan? These are questions that need urgent answers

2) Finances: Getting a medical degree is a relatively long process, so ensure that your monetary situation allows you to add another year to the duration

3) Mental bandwidth: Preparing all over again requires a different kind of vigour, a more steadfast and focused approach. Do you have what it takes mentally?

4) The missing factor: What was missing from last time that could be the game-changer this time? Coaching, more time, less time?