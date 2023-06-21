The students were permitted to enrol in schools even if they could not show the appropriate paperwork | Pic: Edex Live

More than 1,500 children from violence-torn Manipur have been registered in various schools in Mizoram, according to a top state education department official. These children have shifted to Mizoram with their parents.

Mizoram Education Director Lalsangliana says that displaced students were offered free admission to government schools in the state, reports PTI.

Given their circumstances, the students were permitted to enrol in schools even if they could not show the appropriate paperwork, he added.

Meanwhile, Mizoram Home Commissioner and Secretary H Lalengmawia expressed optimism that the state government will receive monetary help from the Centre to aid nearly 11,800 Manipur internally displaced persons.

At the meeting, it was decided...

At the meeting of the Executive Committee on internally displaced people of Manipur on Tuesday, Lalengmawia conveyed that he, along with other officials from the government, had accompanied Tourism Minister Robert Romawia Royte to Delhi to pursue the assistance sought by the state government recently.

He revealed that the Mizoram state government has sought the assistance of Rs 10 crore from the Centre to provide relief to the displaced people.

The meeting was called to assess the current situation of the displaced people and the relief efforts given to them. It was decided that suitable government buildings should be emptied to shelter the displaced people instead of keeping them in temporary shelters, as monsoons are approaching.

The meeting further decided to raise funds to provide relief to the displaced people and collect donations from like-minded legislators and government employees.

What do the numbers say

In total, 11,870 people from Manipur have taken refuge in all 11 districts of Mizoram as of Tuesday, June 20, the committee said.

Currently, the Kolasib district in the north Mizoram district currently hosts the highest number of displaced people at 4,292, followed by the Aizawl district (3,866) and Saitual district (2,905).

The remaining 816 people took shelter in Champhai, Lunglei, Mamit, Khawzawl, Hnahthial, Serchhip, Siaha and Lawngtlai districts.

As many as 35 relief camps have been set up by the government and village authorities in Aizawl, Saitual and Kolasib districts.

The state government, NGOs, churches and villagers are also providing food to the displaced people.