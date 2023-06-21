Resident doctors at Kottayam Medical College (KMC), Kerala will be launching a strike today, Wednesday, June 21, at 4 pm, against verbal violence meted out to a junior resident doctor.

More than a hundred undergraduate and postgraduate medical students are expected to be present at the strike. The strike will be held in front of the principal office at KMC.



What happened?

The verbal abuse took place on Saturday, June 17, at Kottayam Medical College Hospital when a patient was brought in by the police.



Anandhu JB, President of PG Resident Doctors' Association, KMC, told EdexLive, "The patient was brought in around 2.30 am on Saturday by the police and he had been involved in some kind of crime or assault. The patient sustained injuries on his head. Though he was conscious, he was a little agitated and violent."

However, the police left the patient at the hospital and did not take any responsibility for his behaviour or security, the doctors said.

The patient was later shifted to a surgery room where he allegedly began to verbally abuse a junior resident doctor. "One of our junior residents was with the patient and he started to verbally abuse her. She contacted security at the hospital first but did not receive a response. Later, the security came and restrained the patient on a trolley but he went on to verbally abuse the junior doctor, including giving rape and death threats," alleged Anandhu.

Though the victim was not physically attacked, she claimed that the patient had threatened her verbally. She submitted a written complaint to hospital security, the principal and the police station at around 8 am on Saturday.

The medicos also complained that despite the recently amended Hospital Protection Act in Kerala, there was a delay in response from the police who only took a statement from the victim the next day.



Demands

The resident doctors at Kottayam Medical College, Kerala are demanding immediate security measures to be taken to ensure safety of hospital staff and medical students on the campus.

Pointing to several recent incidents in the state, Anandhu said, "Firstly, we want the culprit to be caught at the earliest. We are demanding immediate action against him. The second point is that we want assurance from the police department that such incidents will not take place in future. If they are bringing any patients, it should be their responsibility to ensure the safety of the doctor also."

The medicos complained that though they have raised safety concerns several times in the past, no action has been taken by the police department yet. They added that the security measures at the hospital are also insufficient with no security personnel present in some of the departments.

Indian Medical Association (IMA), Kerala has also extended support to the students of KMC, the doctors informed.



Violence against medical practitioners

Last month, the Kerala government approved an ordinance of the Hospital Protection Act which aims at protecting doctors, healthcare workers and medical students after a series of violent incidents against hospital staff.

The doctors had also launched a state-wide protest in Kerala after a young house surgeon, Dr Vandana Das, was killed by a patient.