The former Students' Federation of India (SFI) leader, K Vidya, has been sent to judicial custody till July 6. This happened today, Thursday, June 22. Vidya was arrested for allegedly forging documents for a guest lecturer's job in a government college in Kerala, reports IANS.



The decision was passed by a court in Palakkad and allowed the police to take her into custody for the next two days. Meanwhile, her anticipatory bail will come up on Saturday, June 24, when her police custody ends.



Meanwhile, her counsel said, "We do not know how she was taken into custody when her anticipatory bail plea was pending before the high court," said her counsel.



The former SFI leader claimed innocence by saying that her arrest was nothing but a trap against her and the state CPI(M) leadership by the Congress. She has also told the police that she has committed no wrong and that she is a victim of a "deep-rooted" conspiracy hatched by the Congress-backed teachers' organisation.



Vidya is accused of forging her experience certificate to secure the post of guest lecturer at a state-run college in Palakkad. Vidya has been booked under Section 465 (punishment for forgery), 468 (committing forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 471 (fraudulently using forged documents as genuine) of the IPC.



Vidya, who is a resident of Kasargod was taken into police custody from her friend's house in Kozhikode on June 21, Wednesday night.



Congress v/s CPI (M)

Reacting to the allegations, veteran Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala told the media this morning at Kasargod that everything connected to Vidya is "stage-managed".



"Is Kerala Police so inefficient that they cannot catch an absconder? It's because the CPI(M)-led government does not wish to arrest one of their staunch supporters. It's been more than two weeks since this grave crime done by the SFI has come out and where is Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, why is he silent?" asked Chennithala.



The CPI(M) Central Committee leader, AK Balan said that the Congress has been busy targeting Vijayan and the SFI for vested interests.



"In Kerala, the SFI rules in more than 80 per cent of the educational institutions and the support base of the CPI(M) is around 45 per cent, which shows SFI has a huge support base cutting across political parties," he added.