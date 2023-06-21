Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER), Faculty of Engineering and Technology of Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Deemed-to-be University (SOA) in Bhubaneswar, has been ranked third in the country among Engineering institutes by the Times All India Engineering Institutes Ranking Survey for 2023.

ITER, established in 1996-97, has been adjudged the top-ranked engineering institute in Odisha as also in the eastern region, as per the rankings published on Tuesday, June 20.

ITER was also ranked second among the top 125 private Engineering institutes in the country while in research capability, ITER was placed fourth in the country, the highest rank obtained by any institute in the eastern region.



Altogether 170 engineering institutions across the country have been ranked in the survey conducted on the parameters of desk research, factual data collection and perceptual survey.

More news

In more news from SOA this month, it may be recalled that SOA was placed 15th among universities in the country in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings for 2023 which were released on June 5. It was also ranked 26th in the Overall category.

The latest NIRF rankings showed that in the eastern region, SOA was positioned number one in Medical Sciences and Dental Sciences and number two in Law. In the Universities category, it was placed third in the region.