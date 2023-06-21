At a college in the Kandivali area of Mumbai, Maharashtra, a fire broke out in the morning today, Wednesday, June 21, stated a report in ANI.

At the college where the fire broke out, three fire tenders are currently present to contain the situation, as informed by Fire Brigade authorities of Mumbai. The college where this incident happened is KES Law College in Kandivali.

No information regarding the number of people inside the college building when the fire broke out is out yet nor has the cause of the fire been ascertained.



The visuals have already started circulating on social media and as per reports, the fire broke out on the third floor of the building.

Another fire but in Uttar Pradesh

It may be recalled that on Tuesday night, a massive fire broke out at a furniture godown near Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district headquarters.

"A fire broke out in the furniture shop. The fire also spread on the wall of a private hospital building next to it. The fire has been brought under control. There were three patients in the hospital who had been safely evacuated," Brijesh Kumar Srivastava, Superintendent of Police, Kaushambi said.