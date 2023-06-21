The ED teams were offered protection by the CRPF as well. | Pic: Edex Live

Today, Wednesday, June 21, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at a few private medical colleges and other institutions in Telangana.

In the morning, ED agents launched simultaneous searches in Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Mahabunagar and other cities.

The search was conducted at Malla Reddy Medical College in Suraram, on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The college is managed by the Malla Reddy Group of Colleges, which is led by Telangana Labour Minister Malla Reddy.

The ED teams conducting searches at various locations were also given protection by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The ED was also conducting searches at the corporate office of Prathima Group at Film Nagar in Hyderabad. Other offices of the Prathima Group in the city were also searched by the ED officials.

In addition, the central agency was also carrying out searches at Prathima Medical College and Prathima Multiplex in Karimnagar. The Chalmeda Ananda Rao Medical College in Karimnagar was also searched by the ED.

The ED was also conducting searches at various medical colleges in the state, including Kamineni Medical College in LB Nagar Hyderabad, SVS Medical College in Mahabubnagar and MSR Medical College in Sangareddy district.

Following claims of financial irregularities, ED authorities were allegedly reviewing financial transaction records at these institutions.