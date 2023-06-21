With regards to the stabbing of a first-year student from Delhi University, another three people, which includes a juvenile, have been arrested, officials informed on Wednesday, June 20, as stated in a report by PTI.

The two who have been apprehended have been identified. Their names are Yash (18) and Taleem (19). Both are students from Delhi University's School of Open Learning (SOL), as stated by the police. It may be recalled that before this, two other people were arrested in connection to the same case.

Who were the two people who were arrested previously?

Hailing from the Bindapur area in Delhi, Rahul, and hailing from Janakpuri and working at a T-shirt factory, Haroon (19), were the two people arrested previously.

What had happened?

A student of DU's SOL, Nikhil Chauhan, was stabbed multiple times which led to his death. This incident happened on Sunday, June 18, outside the Aryabhatta College in the South Campus area. This happened after he raised objections when his girlfriend was subjected to alleged harassment by another student.

It is the allegation of the family members of Nikhil that the murder was planned much ahead and the police stated that if the murder is a conspiracy or not will be verified after arrests of others have happened.