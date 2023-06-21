34,503 of the 38,181 applicants appeared for the test on Tuesday, June 20 | Pic: EdexLive

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET-2023) recorded a total attendance of 90.37%. The exam was conducted on June 20 by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Kakinada (JNTUK) across 25 regional centres in the state.

The online exam was conducted smoothly across the centres and in Hyderabad under the supervision of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), AP ECET Chairman and JNTUK Vice-Chancellor GVR Prasada Raju said. The set codes of the exam were released online by APSCHE Chairman Prof K Hemachandra Reddy on Tuesday, June 20.

The exam was conducted online in two sessions across 25 centres in Andhra Pradesh, and in Hyderabad in Telangana, reports The New Indian Express.

Prof A Krishna Mohan, Convenor of the exam, said that 34,503 of the 38,181 applicants appeared for the test, which is 90.37 per cent of the total number. About 3,678 students were recorded to be absent.

The number of students who appeared for the first session was 17,162 of the total 19,216 while 17,341 out of 18,965 attended the second session.

The preliminary key for the AP ECET will be released on June 23, the convenor said. He further explained that students with objections regarding the key can send requests till June 25. In case the students have any other queries, he advised them to reach out to the helpline number 8500404562.

Other officials present at the conference were AP ECET-2023 Co-conveners Prof K Venkata Reddy, Prof K Padmapriya and TCS Technical Staff T Ram Gopal among others.