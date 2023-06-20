On Monday, June 19, while hearing a case that involved a transgender doctor, a two-judge Telangana High Court panel pointed out that the approach of the National Medical Commission (NMC) was oblivious to gender. The two-bench panel comprised Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Koyyala Ruth John Paul, the transgender person, had approached the Telangana High Court with a petition to overturn the postgraduate (PG) regulations by the Medical Council of India.

It was the claim of the lawyer of the petitioner, K Sagarika, that the petitioner, Koyyala Ruth John Paul, was regarded as a woman and this was unlawful and a disregard to the reservation made for a transgender as put forth by the statute established by the Supreme Court in the case of National Legal Services Authority.

The NMC has been ordered by the panel of the high court to present the cut-offs for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) scores for SC (Scheduled Caste) and Other Backward Class (OBC) as well. The Telangana Department of Health, Medical, and Family Welfare has also been asked to state its position on the matter.