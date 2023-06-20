The bill came amidst differences in VC appointments between the Punjab CM and the Governor | Pic Credits: Edex Live

The Punjab Legislative Assembly passed a bill to transfer the position of Chancellor of all state-run universities to the Chief Minister on Tuesday. This bill would absolve the state governor of all powers and duties as Chancellor.

After a brief debate in the Assembly, the Punjab Universities Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed, PTI reports.

The bill was supported by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and a lone Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Bahujan Samaj Party, apart from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

This move by the AAP government comes in the middle of differences between Chief Minister Bhagwat Mann and Governor Banwarilal Purohit on several issues in the past, including a few selections for the post of vice-chancellor made by the state government.

The Punjab Assembly commenced its two-day session in Chandigarh on Monday.

Similar attempts by other state governments

To recollect, the Tamil Nadu Assembly sanctioned a bill enabling the state government to appoint vice-chancellors to various universities in the state in April 2023, in an apparent move to restrict the authority of the governor on the issue.

The bill was tabled by Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy, in order to pass the Tamil Nadu Universities Laws (Amendment) Act, 2022, which allows the state government to appoint VCs to state-run varsities.

States like West Bengal and Telangana also expressed the same desire.

Last year, the Kerala Cabinet resolved to request Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to announce an ordinance that removes him as the lone Chancellor of state universities.