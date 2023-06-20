Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, advised the government of the Union Territory (UT) to reserve a certain percentage of seats in medical colleges for government school students who clear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Dr Soundararajan gave this advice at the review meeting of the Puducherry Education Department held at Raj Nivas. She also stressed the need to strengthen NEET coaching centres run by the government. As of now, 30 students from said government coaching centres have qualified for NEET.



Has happened before

The same demand was also made by political parties and social organisations during the Congress-led V Narayanasamy from 2017 to 2021. Although the then administration sent a proposal for a 10% reservation, and it was conveyed to the Ministry of Home Affairs by then-Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, it was not granted.

Teachers should receive unique training to help them tackle the problems of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) curriculum, Tamilisai also stated. She called for the quality of education to be enhanced, vacant teaching positions to be filled and digital and smart classrooms to be established. The Lt Governor asked for an investigation into the low pass rate of government school students in public examinations.



No Bag Day, Student Day

Tamilisai also laid emphasis on identifying dropouts and encouraging them to continue their studies. Additionally, she proposed a No Bag Day once a month, during which schools should conduct extracurricular activities for the students, and also suggested celebrating Students Day by felicitating public exam toppers from government schools.

Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma, Secretary of Education P Jawahar, Secretary to the Lt Governor Abhijit Vijay Choudhary, Joint Chief Executive Officer of Smart City Planning Rudra Goud, Director of School Education Priyadarshini and Joint Director Sivagami were some of the officials who attended the meeting.