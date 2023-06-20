The University had been organising events to mark 100 years of its foundation | Pic Credits: Edex Live

The Delhi University’s (DU) centenary celebrations, which are going to conclude on June 30, are likely to have Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the chief guest.

On the occasion of its centenary year celebrations, which began on May 1, 2022, the university organised several events throughout the year.

This event in mention is being organised by DU to mark the conclusion of the year-long centenary celebrations, said a university official to PTI.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations as the chief guest on June 30. He has accepted the invitation of the university to attend the event," the official continued.

May 1, the day on which the celebrations began, is the foundation day of Delhi University.

Delhi University was founded in 1922 through an Act of the Central Legislative Assembly and is recognised as an Institute of Eminence by the University Grants Commission.

Furthermore, DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh had earlier said that the university is also planning to scale up the Vallabhbhai Patel Chest Institute (VPCI) into a multispeciality hospital. Established in the 1950s, the Vallabbhai Patel Chest Institute sent a proposal to the Government of India, requesting it to be made into a full-fledged medical college, PTI reports.