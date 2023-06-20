Physics Wallah (PW) has announced a strategic partnership with Xylem Learning, the fastest-growing EdTech company headquartered in Kerala, to strengthen its presence in the southern market.

Founded by Dr Ananthu S, a 26-year-old MBBS graduate, Xylem Learning has become synonymous with academic excellence and accessibility for students, making it the biggest online and hybrid player in Kerala in the last two years. This collaboration aims to provide students in South India with an unparalleled learning experience.

Both PW and Xylem were established with the shared vision of democratising quality education for all. Their partnership serves as a testament to their aligned mission of making quality education accessible throughout India.

Built on the exchange of technology and knowledge, this collaboration leverages the strengths of both platforms to deliver the best possible learning experience for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)/National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants in South India.

PW has already established itself as a trailblazer in utilising technology to deliver high-quality educational content at an affordable price. Xylem Learning brings deep experience and a strong presence in the Kerala market, enabling a thorough understanding of the local student community and will now expand to Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and other Southern markets.

Currently, Xylem Learning provides free classes to over three million students through their 30 YouTube channels. Additionally, it has more than one lakh paid students across its various online courses and 30,000 students in its offline/hybrid centres located across five prime districts of Kerala.

It also operates 10 tuition centres and a school-integrated programme across seven schools. It has also ventured into commerce and Kerala PSE test preparation and will continue expanding into other categories.

Alakh Pandey, Founder and CEO of PW, said, "This partnership with Xylem Learning fills me with immense excitement and pride. It not only aligns with our shared vision of providing quality education to all but also propels us closer to our strategic goal of becoming the leading education platform in South India. With an investment of Rs 500 crore and combining our strengths and expertise, we have the remarkable opportunity to enhance the learning experience for JEE/NEET aspirants in South India, bridging the gap in quality education and expanding our addressable market in the region. From my lens, Xylem Learning is like PW of the South, and that makes this collaboration even more meaningful and Dr Ananthu would be the torch-bearer of southern expansion. This partnership marks a significant milestone in our journey towards transforming education and establishes us as a force to be reckoned with in South India."

Dr Ananthu S, Founder and CEO, Xylem Learning, also expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with PW, recognising their technological prowess and our shared goal of building a sustainable business model. Both PW and Xylem are success stories from day one, demonstrating profitability while making a meaningful impact in the education sector. We aim to achieve 300 crore revenue with 25% EBITDA in the financial year 2024, up from Rs 150 crore in the financial year 2023. Alakh Pandey's vision perfectly aligns with ours, as we are both dedicated to making quality education accessible and affordable for students. By combining our efforts, we firmly believe that we can create a significant positive impact on the lives of aspiring students preparing for NEET and JEE exams. This partnership is driven by the principles of affordability, trust and the democratisation of education. Our ultimate objective is to provide students with the best learning resources and unwavering support throughout their educational journey."

The strategic partnership between PW and Xylem Learning marks a significant milestone in their journey towards democratising education in India.