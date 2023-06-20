National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced results were announced recently and students who did not qualify are facing a dilemma — if they should drop out a year and vigorously prepare once again for some of the most competitive examination of the country or if they should find green pastures and move on.

What becomes even more difficult sometimes is sticking to one path, whether it is dropping out or moving on.

Drop years can take a toll on the student’s mental health, especially with frequent burnouts and episodes of demotivation. At times like these, positive affirmations can help you get into a positive and confident mindset.

Affirmations are things you tell yourself regularly. This can impact your mindset and the way you look at things significantly, mental health experts say. The goal is to change the inner dialogue. Here are a few affirmations you can practice:

1) I am capable of clearing this exam and I will stay positive

2) I will give my best and will not get scared if I do not know all the questions

3) I am getting better every day

4) I am trying my best to stay motivated on this difficult path

5) I am learning something new every day