Less than 10 per cent of schools in the state have joined and uploaded details in the mobile app. | Pic Credit: Edex Live

After the Kerala Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) launched Vidya Vahan, a mobile application to track school buses in real-time, the exercise appears to have derailed owing to the non-participation of a majority of schools across the state, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

All about Vidya Vahan

Launched in January, the mobile app helps track the location, speed and expected time of arrival of the school vehicle. The app sends SMS alerts about the trip to the parents as well. In the app, there is also a provision to get in touch with the crew involved in the trip, in this case, the drivers of the school buses.

The buses and other travel details can be easily tracked by parents and MVD authorities by linking the mobile app with the GPS since all school vehicles are GPS-equipped.

The app is based on the Surakha-Mitr platform of the MVD. The department has mandated all school buses be connected with a GPS machine. The control centre keeps track of all vehicles connected with the GPS.

Mismatch between expectation and reality

The aim of the MVD was to bring around 24,000 school vehicles across the state under the app so that vehicles can be monitored closely as well as help parents track the travel of their children to and from the school.

However, only around 1,500 schools have registered and uploaded details of students, with less than 15 vehicles joining the app, according to an official from the MVD, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express. Even two weeks after the commencement of the academic year, less than 10 per cent of schools in the state have joined and uploaded details in the mobile app.

The case is reportedly the same with school vehicles in other districts.

Privacy issues and extra work act as roadblocks to the schools

Few schools are hesitant to share trip details as they operate multiple trips. On the other hand, other schools also said that entering the details of all the students is a time-consuming process.

A person associated with the school department explains, "As per the guidelines received, we have to upload details such as the name and mobile number of each student, registration number of the bus, route, seat capacity, and crew details that include crew name, role and mobile number. This process takes much time."

Meanwhile, MVD authorities privately affirmed that most school buses carry more than the permissible number of students, which makes them reluctant when it comes to sharing the details. These vehicles also often evade MVD's checking by changing their regular routes.

"The app has been launched to ensure the safety of the children and help the parents track their children. Though there are some initial hiccups, this app is obviously very helpful for parents as well as school management. However, schools show reluctance in registering with the app. If the school managements continue non-cooperation, the government will have to take stringent steps," said the MVD official.

The MVD authorities hope that more schools will join the app once the classes for higher secondary sessions commence. Meanwhile, higher authorities have directed the regional transport officers to contact school authorities once again and initiate steps to bring all schools into the network.