Arif Mohammed Khan, Governor of Kerala, raised alarms on the condition of higher education in the state on Tuesday, June 20, lamenting that it was inching towards a 'collapse', which is forcing talent to leave the state.

The governor made this statement amidst reports of fake certificate cases and malpractices for securing admission in colleges and winning student union elections, allegedly involving activists and members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the ruling CPI(M) (Communist Party of India (Marxist)).

Khan told the reporters that joining a “particular student organisation” is making students think that they “have a passport to do all kinds of illegal things".

While the crime rate in the state was “fortunately very low”, the governor said that the tendency to “take the law into your own hands” is very high because members of the student union felt that their (student) union will protect them.

He lamented, "We are playing games with the future of our coming generations,” noting that the collapse of higher education is a matter of more concern than the collapse of law and order

"Unfortunately, we do not attach the kind of importance to education which we must," the governor said.

"If law and order collapses, we will suffer. If higher education collapses, our coming generations will suffer. So the situation is more serious,” he further explained.

As far as higher education in the state is concerned, the governor feels that the state is heading toward the collapse of the constitutional and legal systems in the state.

Khan criticised the kind of politics at play in the state and blames it for driving business and industry away from Kerala.

"The talent of Kerala is being driven away. Because your participation can become possible only if you enjoy political patronage," he said.

He said the whole world, except Kerala, was taking advantage of the talent of its people.

When asked about the allegation that an SFI leader submitted a fake certificate to secure his admission for an MCom course in a college in the Alappuzha district, Khan said he will seek clarification from the authorities concerned on where lapses occurred.