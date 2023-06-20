A vocational training programme for Mele Aanavayi ooru tribal students who recently concluded their Plus II from Attappadi's various schools is being organised. This is a training programme undertaken by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Palakkad, Kerala, and is a part and parcel of the IIT's outreach initiatives. The aim is to encourage students' personal growth and give a boost to their prospects of employability. As stated in a report by The New Indian Express, as many as 20 students have signed up for the special training programme's first round.

In his inaugural address, Director of IIT Palakkad, Prof A Seshadri Sekhar, said, "Through the programme, we will urge the students to dream big and teach them to seize every opportunity to enhance their skills."

Modules like networking, electrical and mechanical will be taught to students via hands-on training as each student will be allotted a computer for this purpose for the one-month long training. Basic carpentry, plumbing, welding techniques, IT proficiency and more — students will be taught several skills during the course of the programme, the doctor revealed. Accommodation and transportation were arranged for students.

The director also spoke about how vital communicating effectively is and encouraged the participants of the programme to work on all elements of their professional as well as personal lives.

As many as 14 students came from Model Residential School in Attappadi on Sunday, June 18, while the others joined on Monday, June 19, informed Dr Afzal Ahmed, Faculty-In-Charge of the event.