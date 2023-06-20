Candidates appearing for the final phase of the Common Universities Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET UG) can now download their admit cards. National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CUET UG 2023 admit card for the final phase of the CUET (UG) - 2023 examination scheduled on June 21 and June 22, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

Steps to download final phase exams admit cards:

1. Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on CUET UG Admit Card 2023

3. Login with the required details

4. Your admit card will appear on the screen

5. Check the details

6. Download for future reference

Candidates who will appear for the Common University Entrance Test on the mentioned dates can download the admit card through the official site of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in. This year, the CUET UG exams started on May 21 and are being held in various phases. CUET exam is conducted to gain admission to bachelor's and master's courses at various universities and degree colleges. Additionally, it is conducted across all states in India.

Further, in case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for CUET (UG) – 2023, candidates can contact 011 - 40759000 / 011 - 69227700 or e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.