In 2022, the Excellence Awards and Quiz Championship initiated by Prof Y Nazeer Ahammed, Secretary of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), was welcomed with a huge response from students all across Andhra Pradesh, stated a report in The New Indian Express.



Today, June 20, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be giving away the awards during the State Brilliance Awards 2023 to be held at A1 Convention Centre.

The aim of these awards is to encourage excellence and to reward the students pursuing their higher education for their skills and ideas. This will, eventually, encourage them to contribute more and more towards society and nation-building as well.

What are the awards and how much will the students be given?

Community Service Award (CSA):

First position: Rs 1,00,000

Second position: Rs 75,000

Third position: Rs 50,000

For both Best Student of the Year Award (BSYA) and Influential Student Award (ISA):

First position: Rs 1,00,000

Second position: Rs 75,000

Third position: Rs 50,000

Fourth position/consolation: Rs 10,000

Student Innovation Award (SIA):

First position for start-up prototype: Rs 1,00,000

Second position for best business idea: Rs 50,000