The Andhra Pradesh Government has introduced a four-year honours degree programme from the academic year 2023-2024, revealed Prof. K Rama Mohan Rao, Vice-Chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The programme, which comes with a single major, is a significant reform in conventional degree programmes and is in line with National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The chairman disclosed this news while addressing intermediate pass-out students at Andhra Loyola College, Vijayawada, in Fr Devaiah Auditorium on the campus, reports The New Indian Express.

He further said that the Andhra Pradesh government has been introducing several reforms in the education sector with a vision. In every country, he said, students are looking to pursue a super specialisation. Therefore, in this regard, the three major programmes will not be useful. He said that to tackle this, the state government has introduced the four-year honours degree programme with a single major per National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

According to Rama Mohan Rao, the state ranked on top in India Skills because of the internship programme started by the state government in 2019. Moreover, this initiative also increased the placements for degree students. He further said that in 2019, the placements were only 35,000 while it reached 95,000 in 2022 across the state.

Finally, he urged the parents to enrol their children in the four-year honour degree programme, after which, they would get a placement immediately.