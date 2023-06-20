Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asserted that the day of introducing world-class International Baccalaureate (IB) syllabus in the state government schools is not too far. He expressed this at a student felicitation programme in Vijayawada on Tuesday, June 20, reports PTI.

He made these remarks addressing the toppers of the school and intermediate exams at various levels for the academic year 2022-23, under the Jagananna Animuthyalu Toppers Reward Scheme.

"In the coming days, if God cooperates, we are planning to bring the IB syllabus to government schools. That day of bringing International Baccalaureate syllabus in our government schools is near," the Chief Minister, addressing the students through a video conference.

The AP government has introduced the Jagananna Animuthyalu State Brilliance Awards, an elaborate recognition and felicitation framework that also includes monetary awards to encourage and celebrate meritorious students from government-run schools and junior colleges

The winners have it all

The chief minister presented SSC and intermediate toppers under various categories with a medal and a merit certificate, along with with a cash award of Rs 5,000 and up to Rs 1 lakh.

All 22,768 toppers across the state, including the 68 SSC and intermediate students felicitated today, will be felicitated together under the scheme.

The AP government is implementing several schemes to not only revolutionise education in the state but also to enable AP students to grow and soar ahead, says Jagan.

He further said that these initiatives are aimed at helping students emerge as world leaders, instead of just following the inventions and innovations that emerge.

For these changes to take place, the Chief Minister highlighted that there should be a change in the quality of education and examinations as well.

Reddy affirmed that assessment patterns should also evolve to global standards, incorporating pragmatism and analytical aspects instead of making students learn by rote for the examination, akin to international examinations.

Furthermore, the chief minister urged that all children attend school and graduate with a degree and that no child or mother should face a burden in this pursuit, now that such programmes and initiatives would contribute to this aim.

Even if the tuition fees for foreign education ran up to Rs 1.25 crore, Reddy encouraged eligible students not to shy away from seeking international admissions in over 350 foreign colleges, promising them that the state government will stand by them.

The chief minister further assured that there will come a day when all the people in the state will see the poorest of the poor students in government schools rule the world.