On Monday, June 19, Social Welfare Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Meruga Nagarjuna, shared that students studying at SC (Scheduled Caste) Gurukulas fared very well in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced exams. The results of JEE Advanced 2023 were announced on June 18, Sunday, by IIT Guwahati.

From Ambedkar Gurukulas, about 67 students had bagged a seat at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), National Institutes of Fashion Technology (NIFTs) and central universities as well, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Going by the cut-off which was last year, minister Meruga Nagarjuna, via a press release, stated the expectation that about 67 students from Gurukulas will be getting admissions into prestigious and premier government higher educational institutes of India.

The minister added that there is a firm possibility that 16 seats in IITs, 39 in NITs and 12 in NIFT and central universities will be secured by students from Gurukulas.

When it comes to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) whose results were released just last week, the minister pointed out that 44 students from SC Gurukulas had scored well and can get admission to pursue MBBS and BDS courses.