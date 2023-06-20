For those who are aspiring for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2023, National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced a change in deadline dates for internships. In this regard, NTA has informed that concerned authorities have extended the last date of completing internships ahead of appearing in the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2023 to October 31 from August 31.

“In pursuance of the letter received from Secretary, National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM), New Delhi-110058 the date of the internship completion towards determination of Eligibility for appearing in AIAPGET 2023 has been extended from 31 August 2023 to 31 October 2023 by NCISM & NCH,” the agency said in a public notice dated June 15, which was uploaded recently on nta.ac.in.

Meanwhile, the application process for AIAPGET 2023 is underway at aiapget.nta.nic.in and candidates who have already submitted applications and fees can edit their internship completion date during the correction window, it said, as mentioned in a report by Hindustan Times. Additionally, with the extension of the deadline, it is likely that more candidates are now eligible to appear in the exam.

For further clarification, candidates can reach out to NTA through its help desk number: 011 4075 9000/011 6922 7700 or write to NTA at aiapget@nta.ac.in.