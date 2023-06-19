This is the second attact on a doctor in the state in 2 months | Pic Credits: EdexLive

In yet another instance of violence against doctors in Kerala, a female postgraduate (PG) doctor at the Government Medical College Hospital was allegedly verbally abused and threatened by a patient, police said on Sunday, June 18, as stated in a report by PTI.

This incident brings back memories of the brutal killing of Dr Vandana Das at a taluk hospital in the Kollam district, barely a month ago.

Similar to last month’s incident, the accused was brought to the hospital by the police following a physical altercation with people at a roadside stall in Ettumanoor.

The man – identified as Biju P John – was brought to the hospital's emergency department between June 16 and 17, according to the official complaint. It was at that time when he allegedly verbally abused her and even tried to assault her, said the police.

He was taken to the observation room after examination and police said that they had to tie his limbs to the bed as he was getting violent. When the doctor went to check on him on Saturday, June 17, morning, he admittedly used obscene language against her and even threatened to kill her, the complaint says.

Complaint and police action

It was then that the doctor lodged a complaint against the man. Police said that when he came to know about it, he escaped from there.

The doctor's complaint was later handed over to the Gandhinagar police and her statement was recorded. The Gandhinagar police said they have intensified their investigation to nab the accused, who is currently absconding.

Junior doctors at the medical college hospital allege that following Dr Das' murder, the Kerala Health Minister's assurances regarding the safety and security of medical personnel and staff have not been put into effect and that this was the reason such an incident took place.

They claimed it was challenging for them to carry out their duties because they frequently worked alone at night and the government was unable to carry out the safety-related decisions it had promised.