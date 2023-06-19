The Uttar Pradesh Police registered a case against the manager of a Madrassa in Siddharthnagar on Sunday, June 18, for allegedly threatening and misbehaving with the Divisional Deputy Director of the Minority Welfare Department, stated a report in PTI.

According to Satish Kumar Singh, Station House Officer of Siddharthnagar Police Station, the accused in the case is Sultan Ahmad, the manager of Madrassa Jalal-ul-Uloom in Mahdeiya.

He further said that Vijay Pratap Yadav, Deputy Director of the Minority Welfare Department, Basti Division lodged a police complaint, accusing Ahmad of threatening and misbehaving with him.

Yadav, in his complaint, said that when he had gone to inspect the mini-Industrial Training Institute (mini-ITI) at Madrassa Jalal-ul-Uloom, he found a staff member and two teachers absent from duty. He said that noticing this, District Minority Welfare Officer Tanmay Pandey, who was also present on the spot, flagged the issue to the madrassa manager, seeking clarification by June 17.

On receiving the notice, Yadav alleged, Ahmad made a telephone call to the Department and “threatened him with dire consequences”.

Ahmad, on his part, accused Yadav of filming girl students of the mini-ITI at the madrassa without permission. He also said that he would lodge a police complaint against the official.