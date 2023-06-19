Securing a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) is no easy feat and even the most exceptional individuals may fall short. So, if you haven't obtained a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), what other options are available? Your pursuit of higher education doesn't have to end here, as there are numerous scholarships both in India and abroad.

We present to you a selection of the most esteemed and well-known fellowships across various educational domains. Take a look and explore these opportunities to chase your dream of pursuing a PhD.

Fellowships in India:

Science:

1) INSPIRE Fellowship: Offered by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), it supports research in basic and applied sciences. This prestigious fellowship has a duration of five years and provides fellows with a monthly stipend and research grant. It enables them to pursue their doctoral studies at recognised institutions or universities in India

2) Prime Minister's Research Fellowship (PMRF): The PMRF scheme aims to attract talented individuals to pursue doctoral programmes in science and technology at esteemed institutions in India such as the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Indian Institutes of Science Education & Research (IISERs), Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institute of Technology (NITs), and central universities. The fellowship, offered by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), focuses on national priorities and provides a valuable opportunity for research in cutting-edge domains.

3) Prime Minister Fellowship for Doctoral Research: This fellowship scheme aims to nurture leadership qualities, encourage industrial research in academic institutions and provide exposure to international best practices and innovations. The scheme awards up to 100 new scholarships annually, with each candidate receiving financial support of up to Rs 8.7 lakh per annum. Applicants should be full-time PhD scholars in recognised Indian universities or research laboratories and have a valid industry partner who will provide financial support, guidance and mentorship

3) Homi Bhabha Fellowship: Provided by the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), the Homi Bhabha Fellowship supports research in physics, chemistry, biology, Math and related areas. This fellowship offers financial assistance to cover various aspects of the PhD programme, including stipends, tuition fees, research expenses and other associated costs

4) DST Women Scientist Scheme (WOS-A): Offered by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), the WOS-A scheme provides financial support to women scientists pursuing PhD research in the field of science. This initiative aims to encourage and empower women in science and promote their active participation in research.

Humanities:

1) ICSSR Doctoral Fellowship: The Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) offers the ICSSR Doctoral Fellowship to support doctoral research in the social sciences. This fellowship provides financial assistance to scholars conducting research in various disciplines within the social sciences.

2) Swami Vivekananda Single Child Scholarship for Research in Social Science: This scholarship is specifically available for single girl children pursuing a PhD in Social Sciences at universities, colleges or institutes. The scholarship aims to support the education of single girl children and advance research in the field of social sciences.

3) NCERT Doctoral Fellowship for PhD: The NCERT Doctoral Fellowship programme promotes research in the field of education and contributes to the development of educational policies, practices and innovations in India. The fellowship amount is Rs 25,000 for candidates who have qualified for the NET exam and INR 23,000 for non-qualified candidates

Both science and humanities:

1) Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund (JNMF): The JNMF offers scholarships for postgraduate studies, doctoral research and postdoctoral research in various fields. These scholarships primarily target Indian students pursuing their studies in India

2) GATE: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is primarily an entrance exam for postgraduate and doctoral programs in India. Apart from its role in admission, GATE scores are also considered for certain fellowships and financial assistance schemes for PhD programmes. Since 2021, GATE has also expanded to include humanities subjects

3) Rajiv Gandhi National Fellowship for SC/ST Candidates: This fellowship is offered by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to support PhD research for SC/ST candidates in various disciplines, including science and humanities. It aims to provide financial support and encourage research among underrepresented communities

Fellowships abroad:

1) Fulbright-Nehru Fellowship: Jointly offered by the United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF) and the United States Department of State, it provides fellowships to PhD students in various fields, including both science and humanities

2) Commonwealth Split-Site Scholarship: Offered by the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission in the United Kingdom, this scholarship allows PhD candidates from Commonwealth countries, including India, to conduct a portion of their research at a UK university while remaining registered at their home institution. It supports research across natural sciences, social sciences and humanities, depending on the expertise and opportunities at the UK host university

3) Charles Wallace India Trust Scholarships: These scholarships are offered to Indian citizens in various fields to support academic and professional development in the United Kingdom. They aim to foster cultural exchange and collaboration between India and the UK, covering a wide range of disciplines such as arts, heritage conservation, literature, music, theatre, visual arts and academic research

4) President's PhD Scholarships:: Offered by Imperial College London in the United Kingdom, it aims to attract exceptional international students with outstanding academic abilities to pursue a PhD degree at Imperial College. Scholarships are available across various academic disciplines offered by the institution, including engineering, natural sciences, medicine, business and humanities

5) MEXT Scholarship: The Japanese Government MEXT (Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology) Scholarship is open to international students, including Indian students, for various academic disciplines such as humanities, social sciences, natural sciences, engineering, medicine, agriculture and more.

6) Global Korea Scholarship (GKS): A scholarship programme offered by the Korean government to international students, including Indian students, who wish to pursue undergraduate, master's or doctoral degrees in South Korea. The scholarship covers a wide range of academic disciplines, including humanities, social sciences, natural sciences, engineering, medicine, arts and more

7) UNU IAS PhD Scholarship: Offered by the UNU-IAS (United Nations University Institute for the Advanced Study of Sustainability) in Japan, this scholarship supports outstanding candidates from around the world, including Indian students, who wish to pursue a PhD degree in sustainability-related fields. Research areas include environmental governance, biodiversity, climate change, sustainable consumption and production, water governance, disaster risk reduction and related fields.

8) Fulbright-Kalam Climate Fellowship: This fellowship is jointly offered by the United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF) and the Indian government's Department of Science and Technology (DST). It supports outstanding Indian students and professionals dedicated to addressing climate change-related challenges through research and collaboration with US institutions

9) Dr Eduard Gubelin Research Scholarship: Offered by the Gübelin Gem Lab in Switzerland, this scholarship supports researchers and scientists conducting innovative research in the field of gemology and related areas, including gemstone identification, origin determination, treatments, gemstone properties, gemstone inclusions and other aspects of gemological science

10) Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions (MSCA): Funded by the European Commission and named after the renowned scientist Marie Skłodowska-Curie, MSCA offers various fellowships for research in Europe across different scientific disciplines. These fellowships aim to promote international mobility, interdisciplinary research and career development in Europe and beyond

11) Raman-Charpak Fellowship: This fellowship is jointly offered by the Government of India and the Government of France. It provides funding for research visits of up to six months in each country, promoting scientific collaboration and exchange between Indian and French researchers in the fields of science, technology and innovation

12) Boehringer Ingelheim Fonds PhD Fellowship: Provided by the Boehringer Ingelheim Fonds (BIF) Foundation in Germany, this fellowship aims to support outstanding young scientists worldwide who wish to pursue a PhD in basic biomedical research at top institutions globally